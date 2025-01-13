India starts their Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign on January 13, when they clash against Nepal. The India vs Nepal Kho Kho match will be played at ISI Stadium in New Delhi and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official partner of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports First TV channels. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will also be live telecasted on DD Sports but will be for Free Dish users only. Fans in India can switch to Disney+Hotstar to find live streaming viewing options of the IND vs NEP Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match on its app and website. India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs NEP Group Stage Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

India vs Nepal Live

Kho Kho World Cup | Men Fixtures Indian team is all set to start their campaign We play Nepal 🇳🇵 at 8:30pm Watch live on Jio Star#KhoKho pic.twitter.com/xNBRxmhxi4 — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) January 13, 2025

