Traditional rivals India and Pakistan meet in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. The India vs Pakistan hockey match live tv telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports Select 2/HD. The IND vs PAK hockey match live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Hockey Match Viewing Options

It's time for 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 epic clash once more 😍 Come 👏👏 on #TeamIndia as they take on 🇵🇰 in the #AsainChampionsTrophy & look to retain their 👑 Dec 17 | 3 PM | Star Sports 1/2/Select 2/Select 2 HD/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/i0VqM3zagK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2021

