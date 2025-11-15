Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction, all ten franchises have an opportunity to retain some of their star players as part of IPL 2026 Retention. Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. So, the viewing options for IPL 2026 Retention live telecast will be available on the Star Sports TV channels. The IPL 2026 retention online viewing options will be available on Star Sports Networks' OTT platform, Jio Hotstar app, and website. Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran Traded to RR, Sanju Samson Moves to CSK in Major Shuffle Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline.

IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming Online

Blockbuster trade done ✅ and fans can't keep calm! 🤩 @ChennaiIPL & @rajasthanroyals fans react to the most talked-about trade of TATA IPL 2026!🔥 WATCH TATA IPL 2026 Retention Special 👉🏻 SAT, 15th NOV, 5 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/DV9JF1b11R — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)