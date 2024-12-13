With a chance to solidify its position for the top-four finish, Punjab FC will take on Jamshedpur FC on December 13. Jamshedpur FC won just two matches out of the last five. The Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

