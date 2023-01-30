The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is set to get underway with a dazzling opening ceremony at the Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The opening ceremony will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the event. Fans looking for live streaming of this event, can find it on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Sports for All Joins Khelo India, to Invest Rs 12.5 Crore in Next Five Years.

KIYG 2023 Opening Ceremony Live on Star Sports:

Tonight, Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal will be buzzing with glittering performances ⭐as we mark the Grand Opening Ceremony of #KIYG2022 in presence of eminent dignitaries & celebrities 🤩 Catch the Live broadcast on @StarSportsIndia#KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/tCNXG5sYL4 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)