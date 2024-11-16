The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match is the talk of the time and will have other mega bouts also including Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat. He will face Whindersson Nunes in the middleweight category. The match between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes will be played in Arlington, Texas. Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes match event will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 16. Netflix has streaming rights to the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match around the world as the streaming giants delve into the world of live broadcasts for the first time. Sadly due to the absence of the official broadcaster, the Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes live telecast will not be available In India. Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes: Know More About Indian Boxer From Haryana to Take on Brazilian Star in Netflix Main Event.

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes Live Streaming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Goyat (@neeraj_goyat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)