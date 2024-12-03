Pakistan won the first T20I quite smoothly despite playing a new-look XI, and would be eager to continue their form, when they meet Zimbabwe in PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 on December 3. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, beginning at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans won't have any live telecast viewing option of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20Is 2024 on TV in India. However, can find live streaming viewing options of PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live

Unchanged team for the second T20I against Zimbabwe tomorrow 🏏#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/okgAUvDdg2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2024

