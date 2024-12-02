The first T20I witnessed Pakistan overwhelm hosts Zimbabwe, winning the clash by 57 runs, and will now aim to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead when both teams clash in the second game of the third-match series. Zimbabwe National Cricket Team will want to deny Pakistan National Cricket Team a win here, and take the match into the series decider on December 5, which will also be the last match this tour. Haris Rauf Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for Pakistan in T20Is; Achieves Historic Milestone During PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024.

Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir slammed 39 runs each as Pakistan set a par 166-run target for Zimbabwe in PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I. Despite Sikandar Raza's 39, Zimbabwe's chase never kicked off, with bowlers like Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeen tightening the screws.

PAK vs ZIM Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

Overall, in 19 T20Is, the Pakistan National Cricket Team has won 17 times, while the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team has managed to win two times.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I Key Players

Usman Khan Sikandar Raza Tayyab Tahir Tadiwanashe Marumani Abrar Ahmed

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I Key Battles

Saim Ayub has been providing Pakistan with brisk starts, which has provided a base for the middle-order batters to explore more scoring options. Blessing Muzarabani will look to make early in-roads in the PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I and try to stop Ayub's onslaught. Zimbabwe's premier all-rounder Sikandar Raza, could be a kryptonite for Abrar Ahmed, who has been outsmarting the host batters regularly.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I Venue and Match Timing

The second PAK vs ZIM T20I 2024 match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2024 will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 57 Runs in 1st T20I 2024: Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem Help PAK Secure 1–0 Lead in Three-Match Series With Comfortable Victory.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sadly, with no official broadcaster in India for PAK vs ZIM T20Is 2024, the live telecast viewing options will not be available on any TV channel. However, for live streaming viewing options of PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 in India, fans can switch over to the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Trevor Gwandu.

