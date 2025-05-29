With a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final on the line, Punjab Kings takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 on May 29. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Prediction: Who Will Win Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playoffs Match?.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Live

India's finest are in fine form! 🫡@ShreyasIyer15 and @imVkohli are leading the scoring charts for their teams! 💪 Who is going to score more runs in the all-important Qualifier 1? 🤔#IPLPlayoffs Qualifier1 👉 #PBKSvRCB | THU, May 29th, 6 PM on Star Sports Network &… pic.twitter.com/wnjhvJWrAS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2025

