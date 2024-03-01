The Puneri Paltan team has had a great season so far in the Pro Kabaddi League with 17 victories. Haryana Steelers qualified for the final after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semifinals on February 28. Puneri Paltan will face Haryana Steelers in the final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on March 1 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The exciting game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 final match will be telecasted on Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 final match live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: New Champion on Cards As Puneri Paltan Take On Haryana Steelers in Final.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 Semifinal on Star Sports

