How To Watch SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match on TV

The Sri Lanka national cricket team holds an advantage over the Bangladesh national cricket team after Day 1, having reduced the visitors to 220 for 8 in the ongoing SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025. Read below to get SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 viewing options.

Sri Lanka bowler appeals for Shadman Islam's wicket (Photo Credit:X@ThePapareSports)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 26, 2025 09:45 AM IST

The Sri Lanka national cricket t eam holds an advantage over the Bangladesh national cricket team after Day 1, having reduced the visitors to 220 for 8 in the ongoing SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025. Day 2 of the SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 commences on Thursday, June 26, and will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club from 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025, and fans can find viewing options for SL vs BAN 2nd Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 2nd Test live streaming on SonyLIV and also on FanCode apps and websites. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Marathon Stand With Centuries From Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim Puts Bangladesh in Control Against Sri Lanka.

SL vs BAN 2025 Live Streaming

ban Ban vs SL Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka SL SL vs BAN SL vs BAN 2025 SL vs BAN live streaming SL vs BAN Live Streaming in India SL vs BAN Live Streaming Online Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
