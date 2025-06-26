How To Watch SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match on TV

The Sri Lanka national cricket t eam holds an advantage over the Bangladesh national cricket team after Day 1, having reduced the visitors to 220 for 8 in the ongoing SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025. Day 2 of the SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 commences on Thursday, June 26, and will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club from 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025, and fans can find viewing options for SL vs BAN 2nd Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 2nd Test live streaming on SonyLIV and also on FanCode apps and websites. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Marathon Stand With Centuries From Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim Puts Bangladesh in Control Against Sri Lanka.

SL vs BAN 2025 Live Streaming

A Month-Long Cricketing Blast Begins! 💥🏏 Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on their turf, and it’s payback time! Watch #SLvBAN LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/ri0e3Hc6PB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)