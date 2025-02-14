After the one-off Test, Zimbabwe and Ireland will play a three-match ODI series, with ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI taking place on February 14. The ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025 live telecast will be unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can find viewing options of ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a match pass. Ireland Cricket Team Wins Third Straight Cricket Test Match After Beating Zimbabwe on Final Day.

ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025 Live

Hello, matchday! 😍 Zimbabwe take on Ireland in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club. It's set to be an exciting clash as both teams look to start the series with a bang! Stay tuned for all the action!#ZIMvIRE #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/60WqjbpjDw — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 14, 2025

