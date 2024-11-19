American triathlete Taylor Knibbs revealed that she pooped herself mid-race during the first-ever T100 Triathlon World Championship in Dubai. The 26-year-old, in a viral video, was seen making a request to the cameraman, where she revealed that she had relieved herself, asking him to not film her backside. "I just s*** myself... so can you not get my a**. Thank you," she was heard saying to the cameraman on live TV. However, despite the unfortunate incident, Taylor Knibbs continued to battle hard and she went on to win the Dubai T100 and inaugural Triathlon World Championship titles. Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk Vomits on Live TV After Swimming in Men’s Triathlon Event at Paris Olympics 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Taylor Knibbs Asks Cameraman to Not Film Her After Revealing She Pooped Herself

Taylor Knibbs wins T100 triathlon title with a dominant performance while sh*thing herself. 😲 pic.twitter.com/bL97LFmaV6 — MBHTV (@_mbhtv) November 17, 2024

