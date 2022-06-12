India will take on Belgium in the latest round of Women's FIH Pro Hockey League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerpen on June 12, 2022 (Sunday) at 05:30 PM IST. Star Sports will telecast the game and Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

