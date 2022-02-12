India will face France in the latest round of FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 fixtures on February 12, 2022 at 09:30 PM. Star Sports will provide the telecast of the Hockey match while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

🇫🇷🆚🇮🇳 📍Potchefstroom, South Africa 🕤 9:30 PM IST Time for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Men) as our #MenInBlue brush shoulders against 🇫🇷 again! 🏑 Catch the live-action on Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar! 📺#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/ZTOeRwe4oA — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 12, 2022

