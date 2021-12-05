Indian women's hockey team is all set to play their first match since the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in August as they will take on Thailand in Donghae, Korea. The Indian women's hockey team will take on Thailand in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021. The match will begin at 09.15 am IST. The game will not be broadcast on any TV channels in India but e watch. hockey website and Korea Hockey Association's YouTube channel will bring to you the match online.

🇮🇳 🆚 🇹🇭 📍 Donghae, Korea ⏲️ 9:15 AM IST After 1⃣2⃣1⃣ days, the Indian Women's Hockey Team are back in action 😍 Catch the live-action on the https://t.co/pYCSK1ZP62 app and Korea Hockey Association's YouTube channel 👉 https://t.co/QqZOj2e2Dr 👀#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/848AtuzcQd — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)