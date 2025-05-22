In a thrilling Game 1 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers overcame from behind and got the better of the New York Knicks to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Aaron Nesmith (30 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (33 points) took charge of the court in the final quarter of regulation time for the Pacers, which saw the contest go into overtime, where Indiana prevailed 138-135 despite Jalen Brunson's stunning effort for the Knicks, scoring 43 points. Game 2 will be played on Friday. Shai Gilgerous-Shai Named NBA 2024-25 Most Valuable Player, Oklahoma City Thunder Star Player Beats Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic To Win His First MVP Award.

Indiana Pacers Take Game 1 of NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)