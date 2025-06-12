Indiana Pacers, playing at their home, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis managed to pull a 116-107 win over Oklahoma City Thunder in game 3 of the NBA 2024-25 finals. The win helped the Indiana Pacers retake the lead in the NBA finals, having won game 1 and losing the second. In this thrilling fixture, the Indiana Pacers looked dominant in the second and fourth quarters. Bennedict Mathurin was one of the best players for the winning side, scalping 27 points. Tyrese Haliburton picked 22 while Pascal Siakam bagged 21. Jalen Williams took 26 points for Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City Thunder Takes Game 2 Against Indiana Pacers To Tie NBA 2024-25 Finals Series 1-1, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines For OKC with 34 Points.

Indiana Pacers 116-107 Oklahoma City Thunder

