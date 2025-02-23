In the first match of the new Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami played New York City at Chase Stadium, and despite taking a 1-0 lead, had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Tomas Aviles opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the fifth minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Lionel Messi, which was neutralised quickly by Mitja Ilenic. New York City took the lead at the start of the second half with Alonso Martinez scoring in the 55th minute. Playing the catch-up game, it was in the stoppage time that Telasco Segovia slammed the leveler for the Herons, who were playing 10-man after Aviles' red card in the 23rd minute. On Which Channel MLS 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Major League Soccer Live Streaming Online?.

Inter Miami 2-2 New York City Scoreline

Full-time. Vamos Miami 👊 pic.twitter.com/IQ8BhSQomD — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 23, 2025

