A hilarious incident occurred after the WWE SmackDown taping for the Independence Day holiday episode this Friday, July 4 in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Post-show. Star Jey Uso and a young man named Samuel sang the “Happy Birthday” song with the crowd to Cody Rhodes, for his 40th birthday celebrations. Inside the ring, Jey Uso who was holding the cake for Cody Rhodes dropped it accidentally, botching the celebrations. After the hilarious dropping of the cake, both Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes couldn't help but burst out in laughter. The drop-off cake left "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in splits. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, June 27: CM Punk Destroys John Cena With Savage 'Thuganomics' Promo; Giulia Wins US Title and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Jey Uso Drops Cake:

I'm crying... Jey Uso botched Cody Rhodes' birthday cake celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/u1AtjNAlcL — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)