Bengal Warriors face Haryana Steelers face-off in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 on Saturday, October 08. The PKL match would be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and it starts at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)