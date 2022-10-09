Bengal Warriors are set to take on Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday, October 9. The match will be held at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)