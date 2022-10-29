Bengal Warriors will clash against U Mumba on October 29, Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune and is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Live streaming of the match will be available to the fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Streaming and Telecast Details;

