Bengaluru Bulls are set to take on Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday, October 12. The match will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Bengaluru Bulls v Bengal Warriors Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

🛎️ Let the duel between these promising raiders begin ⚔️ Who will lead the scoresheet tonight? 🤔#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvBEN pic.twitter.com/YmKTGQZzwK — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 12, 2022

