Bengaluru Bulls will clash against Dabang Delhi on December 13, Tuesday in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Bengaluru Bulls qualified for the playoffs after finishing third in the points table while Dabang Delhi secured a place in the playoffs after finishing sixth. The match will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Get your 🍿 ready for tonight as the Bulls ⚔️ with the Dabangs in Eliminator 1! Who do you think will make it to the semi-finals❓ #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPaga #BLRvDEL pic.twitter.com/OSITmGZm7A — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 13, 2022

