Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas will square off on November 30, Wednesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Dabang Delhi have nine wins and nine losses while Tamil Thalaivas have eight wins, seven losses and three ties so far this season. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Get ready as the battle between the North and South begins 😤 Who do you think will win between Dabang Delhi K.C and Tamil Thalaivas?🤔#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvCHE pic.twitter.com/z4pvHB1V4m — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 30, 2022

