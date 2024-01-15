Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season six Winners Bengaluru Bulls are struggling in the league this season. They have won just five games from 12 games so far and stand ninth in the points table. Bengal Warriors are not in a better position either, with same number of wins in as many games, the Warriors stand seventh in the league table – with fewer losses than the Bulls. Both teams need a win to push for chances of advancing into the next round. The important game of the PKL 2023-24 season on January 15, 2024, will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan Remain On Top, Jaipur Pink Panthers in Second Spot.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls on Star Sports

In-form #BengalWarriors & #JaipurPinkPanthers will look to continue their good run when they face #BengaluruBulls & #UMumba respectively! Who'll come out on top in the historic 1000th match? Tune-in to #BENvBLR & #JPPvMUM in #PKLOnStarSports TODAY, 7:30 PM on Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/S8tl0ecYUG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2024

