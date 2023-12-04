The PKL Season 10 is displaying some exciting actions and Bengaluru Bulls will cross swords against Bengal Warriors on December 4, Monday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The match will be played at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors will be available on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Two solid teams, one epic clash ⚔️ Who are you rooting for tonight❓ Watch Maninder's @BengalWarriors face off against @BengaluruBulls from 9 PM onwards, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/TPtY8Gdn9I — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 4, 2023

