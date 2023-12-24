Bengaluru Bulls is set to take on Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 24. The match will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan on Top, Jaipur Pink Panthers Occupy Second Spot After Victory Over Tamil Thalaivas

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆! 🔥 Can Pawan Sehrawat's team get their 2️⃣nd win on the trot, or will Bharat charge with the Bulls to glory? ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/epucbP1lqb — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 24, 2023

