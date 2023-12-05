Gujarat Giants will look to continue the good start that they have got to the season when they lock horns with U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on December 5. The match started at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the live telecast of this clash will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming can also find the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Maninder Singh's Efforts Help Bengal Warriors Beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-30.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

2️⃣ wins on the trot for @GujaratGiants on home turf 🔥 Can @umumba stop them from making it 3️⃣❓ Watch only on the Star Sports Network and for free on the @DisneyPlusHS mobile app 🙌 #ProKabaddi #PKLSeason10 #HarSaansMeinKabaddi #GGvsMUM pic.twitter.com/3wkFJAmyaI — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 5, 2023

