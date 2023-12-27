Two of the latest Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) winners will face each other at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Strong defence allowed Jaipur Pink Panthers to hold on to the third spot in the points table, while after a strong win over Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi is looking to break into the top half of the points table with another win. The exciting game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K. C.PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K. C. live-streaming. PKL 2023: Naveen Kumar Impresses As Dabang Delhi KC Secure Dominating Win Over Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Encounter.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K. C. Live on Star Sports

