Both Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K. C. have played nine games so far in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 and won five games each. One extra loss to the three-time champion Patna Pirates put them in the fifth position – one place below Dabang Delhi K. C. The exciting game between fairly similar teams of PKL 2023-24 season will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 5, 2024. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K. C. PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K. C. live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh’s Brilliant Defense Helps Puneri Paltan Demolish UP Yoddhas for Sixth Successive Win

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K. C. on Star Sports

The race for the top 6 is on! 2 intense match-ups, 1 ultimate goal 🔥 Who'll come out on top? Tune-in to #PATvDEL & #MUMvBLR in #PKLOnStarSports Today, 7:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#HarSaansMeinKabaddi pic.twitter.com/LZOKOlr0gG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 5, 2024

