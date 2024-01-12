Two of the in-form sides of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 season will play against each other on the first day of the Jaipur leg. Puneri Paltan tops the points table with nine wins in 10 games so far, while Gujarat Giants stand in third place with seven wins from 11 games played so far this season. The exciting game of the PKL 2023-24 season on January 12, 2024, will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: ‘The 1000th Pro Kabaddi League Match Is a Matter of Great Pride for the Kabaddi World’ Says Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants on Star Sports

