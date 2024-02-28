Puneri Paltan heads into this game with a 40-38 win over U. P. Yoddhas, which was their 17th win in the impressive tournament they had so far. Patna Pirates also won their last match after beating Dabang Delhi K.C. 37-35 in Eliminator 1. Puneri Paltan has faced Patna Pirates 21 times in the history of PKL, wherein Patna Pirates lead the head-to-head record, with 13 wins. The exciting game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. The Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023-24 semifinal match will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for The Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023-24 semifinal match live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: ‘The 1000th Pro Kabaddi League Match Is a Matter of Great Pride for the Kabaddi World’ Says Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023-24 Semifinal on Star Sports

