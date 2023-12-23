Jaipur Pink Panthers would go up against Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 23. The PKL match will be played at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai and it will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen on watching Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023–24: Arjun Deshwal Helps Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

