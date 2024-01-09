Bengal Warriors are ninth in the table with three wins in 10 games and would be looking to capitalize on their opponent’s bad form at the moment. Telugu Titans are at the dead bottom of the points table with just one win from 10 games played so far. The sole game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 season on January 9, 2024, will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Dabang Delhi KC Stage Epic Comeback To Stun U Mumba, Rise to Second on Points Table

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors on Star Sports

Pressure to score, win & to rise up the #PKL table! As the #TeluguTitans & #BengalWarriors clash, both coaches know that the team that handles the pressure better will take the W! Tune-in to #TTvBEN in #PKLOnStarSports Today, 7:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/vsBVfYqm3L — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)