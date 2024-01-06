Telugu Titans are all set to cross swords with Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 6. The match will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dome by NSCI in Mumbai. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and the Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. The Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023–24: U Mumba Beat Bengaluru Bulls 40–35 To Begin Home Leg in Style.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Time for payback for the Titans 👊 Who will be the hero when Sultan takes on the Hi-Flyer once again in tonight's 𝗪𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀? For all match-related updates from #TTvGG, visit https://t.co/cfORnV9MAP or download the Pro Kabaddi Official App ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/m2oanD7aaI — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 6, 2024

