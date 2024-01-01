Telugu Titans are all set to cross swords with Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Monday, January 1. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. The Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023–24: Bharat’s Super 10 Heroics Seal Thrilling 38–37 Win for Bengaluru Bulls Against Tamil Thalaivas.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The 𝕋𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕤 have a tough task on hand when they meet the in-form ℙ𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕒𝕟! Can the Titans change their fortunes in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣❓ Get the LIVE match updates from #TTvPUN by visiting https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App! pic.twitter.com/tM0nLOg4IL — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 1, 2024

