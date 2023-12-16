Pro Kabaddi League UP Yoddhas took a veiled dig at Mumbai Indians after they named Hardik Pandya as their new skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma for IPL 2024. Pandya was announced as Rohit's successor to the captaincy for the upcoming season of the IPL and this decision left many surprised, with some taken aback by how quickly it all happened. PKL franchise UP Yoddhas, in an apparent dig at the IPL side, shared a picture of their captain Pardeep Narwal on social media and wrote, "Kya padh rahe ho, hum Captain aise hi thode na badal denge." Hardik Pandya Agreed To Return to Mumbai Indians if He Was Made Captain for IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma Informed About Decision Before World Cup: Report.

PKL Franchise UP Yoddhas Take Dig at Mumbai Indians

🔴 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏 🔴 Kya padh rahe ho, hum Captain aise hi thode na badal denge 😉#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhasHum #ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/2eRQBQdKzx — U.P. YODDHAS (@UpYoddhas) December 16, 2023

