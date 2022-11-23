Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Puneri Paltan on November 23, Wednesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Puneri Paltan have been one of the most consistent teams in the ongoing season who are standing top in the points table with 10 wins, four losses and two ties. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are third in the standings with 10 wins and five losses. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

No 3️⃣ Jaipur Pink Panthers ⚔️ No 1️⃣ Puneri Paltan After a loss earlier in the season, will the Panthers get their revenge against the Paltan tonight? 🤔#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #JPPvPUN pic.twitter.com/ZbB1e5svhM — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 23, 2022

