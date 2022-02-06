Patna Pirates would face defending champions Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Sunday, February 6. The match would be telecasted live on the Star Sports network and fans can live stream the match using the Disney+Hotstar app.

See Details:

Weather forecast: It's going to 🌧 raid points in Bengaluru tonight⚡ Kyunki hafte ke aakhri din hoga entertainment double 😉 🎬: #PATvBEN #BLRvGG ⌚: 7:30 PM 📺💻📲: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#VIVOProKabaddi #SuperhitPanga — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)