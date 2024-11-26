Dabang Delhi K.C and Patna Pirates will play against each other for the 22nd time in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) when they meet this evening. The Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates kabaddi match will start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 26 and will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium. Star Sports Network own broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024-25 matches. The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 11 match will have a live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live viewing options of Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 11 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Sunil Kumar Scripts History As U Mumba Win Nail-Biter Clash Against Bengaluru Bulls.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 11

