After finishing first in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 group stage, Haryana Steelers will clash against UP Yoddhas in semi-final 1 on December 27. The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas PKL Semifinals Kabaddi match will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Complex in Pune and begin at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2024 semi-final 1 match for live streaming viewing option. Bhavani Rajput Stars As UP Yoddhas Storm Into Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Semifinals After Thumping Victory Over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Semi-Final 1 Live

The #HaryanaSteelers face off against #UPYoddhas in the 1st semi final, followed by a clash between #DabangDelhiKC and #PatnaPirates in the 2nd semi final! 💪⚔️ Who will win this #BattleOfBreath? ✍️👇#ProKabaddiOnStar Semi Finals 👉 FRI 27 DEC, 7:30 PM onwards! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/5LiWiPOV4E — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)