Hoping to keep their playoff chance alive, both Patna Pirates and defending champions Puneri Paltan will clash in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 16. The Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing option on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription. PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers Remain in Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Race After Comprehensive Win Over Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Live

