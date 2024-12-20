In a must-win match for both teams, defending champions Puneri Patlan and Telugu Titans will clash against each other in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 20. The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans PKL 11 match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans PKL 11 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 for live streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Ruthless UP Yoddhas Thrash Gujarat Giants, Enter Race for Top Two Spot.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live

