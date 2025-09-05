Haryana Steelers are set to face UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 match on Friday, September 5. The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 12 fixture will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium and will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Full Schedule: Check Fixture List of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Date, Venue and Time in IST.

