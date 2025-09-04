League leaders Puneri Paltan will look to win their fourth match in a row when former champions clash against Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2025 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag and will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. The Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2025 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag and will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Full Schedule: Check Fixture List of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Date, Venue and Time in IST

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Live Streaming Online

Aggression… sab ki aati nahi, aur humaare kabaddi stars ki jaati nahi! ⚡💥 The mat is their arena, the fight is their language. Ab #PKL12 mein 𝙂𝙝𝙪𝙨 𝑲𝙖𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙚!#ProKabaddi starts 29th AUG#PKLS12 pic.twitter.com/y4jB22DG8U — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 20, 2025

