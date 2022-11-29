Puneri Paltan will square off against Gujarat Giants on November 29, Tuesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Puneri Paltan is currently on top of the points table with 12 wins, four losses and two ties. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, is going through a tough phase as it hasn’t registered a win in its last six games. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Puneri Paltan & Gujarat Giants are ready for a showdown 🔥 After a loss earlier this season against the Giants, will the Paltan retaliate with a win tonight?#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PUNvGG pic.twitter.com/uMNCiV0Sg3 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 29, 2022

