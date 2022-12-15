Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in the second semifinal on December 15, Thursday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Puneri Paltan qualified by retaining the second position in the league table while Tamil Thalaivas beat UP Yoddhas in the eliminator to make it to the semifinals. The match will be played at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app. Haryana Steelers Don Special Jersey in PKL 9 To Raise Awareness Against Domestic Violence.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Semifinal 2, Live streaming and telecast details

