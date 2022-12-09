Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas will square off on December 9, Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Puneri Paltan who are currently second at the points table are now eyeing the top spot. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas are currently fourth in the points table with 11 wins and eight losses. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)